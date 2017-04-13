It’s all the rage on Pinterest: See how to prepare sheet pan steak fajitas

MILWAUKEE — It’s all the rage on Pinterest. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make sheet pan steak fajitas.

Sheet Pan Steak Fijitas

Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 15 to 20 minutes
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 1-1/2 pounds Flank Steak, sliced against the grain into 1/2 inch strips
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 large green bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 8 flour or corn tortillas
  • Lime wedges and chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Find the complete recipe here, Kirbie’s Cravings.