“It’s overwhelming right now:” Home at last for 120+ members of the 32nd Military Police Company

MILWAUKEE -- They were deployed for 11 months to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. But on Thursday, April 13th, more than 120 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers from the 32nd Military Police returned home to Wisconsin.

"Daddy, I'm not as tiny as I used to be. Come kiss your mini me," said Jessica Patyk, Sean Patyk's wife -- who made a sign with her young daughter.

"It's overwhelming right now. Overwhelmed with emotion," said Donna LeDoux, Staff Sgt. Sean Patyk's mother.

While at Guantanamo Bay, the troops provided care and custody for detainees.

Gov. Scott Walker greeted the troops in a hangar at the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

"We appreciate the good work that you've done," Gov. Walker said.

After being away for nearly a year, all of the members have some catching up to do.

Abigail Patyk was only three months old when her father had to go to work.

"She's huge compared to when I left," said Staff Sgt. Patyk.

The soldiers have been stateside since the end of March.

Always enjoy joining family and friends to welcome back our troops. Welcome home 32nd M.P. Company! pic.twitter.com/ZQ5Q7wcaai — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) April 13, 2017