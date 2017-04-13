Lawyer: Passenger dragged from United flight suffered concussion, broken nose, lost teeth

CHICAGO — Lawyer says passenger dragged from United flight suffered significant concussion, broken nose and lost two front teeth.

A lawyer for a man dragged off a United Express flight says airlines have “bullied” passengers “for a long time.”

Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that airlines have treated us as “less than maybe we deserve.”

Dr. David Dao was dragged from the airliner after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight.

Demetrio says he “probably” will file a lawsuit on Dao’s behalf.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has said he was “ashamed” when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz says law enforcement won’t be involved in removing passengers in the future.