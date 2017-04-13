× Medical examiner investigates death of 3-month-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a three-and-a-half-month-old child, who died at Children’s Hospital.

According to the medical examiner, the baby died on Monday, April 10th around 11:00 a.m.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, April 11th.

Further details have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

