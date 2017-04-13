× Mequon residents, be alert! Police warn of recent daytime burglaries

MEQUON — Mequon police are alerting the city’s residents of recent daytime burglaries where large amounts of jewelry and cash have been taken.

In a news release issued this week, officials say the areas where the burglars seem to hit are in affluent neighborhoods where the residents are retired, or associated with a community where the majority of the residents are elderly.

The release indicates the burglars usually drive through the subdivisions looking for people who are leaving their residence to go to an appointment or run an errand. Once they believe the residence is empty, two of the burglars (either two women, or a man and a woman) will be dropped off by the driver and knock on the front door to verify no one is home.

Once it is determined no one is home, the two subjects will kick in the door or use a crowbar to pry open the door, enter the residence, and search for jewelry or cash. In these recent cases, officials say electronics such as TVs, computers or cell phones are not taken.

Officials say one the suspects have what they want, they walk out of the house and down the street until they meet up with their vehicle.

What to look for

Officials say residents should be mindful of occupied vehicles in your neighborhood. A dark-colored minivan or SUV has been known to have been used in some of these incidents. Try to take note of license plate numbers. Also, be vigilant for any strangers walking around in your neighborhood.

The individuals are usually dressed in an attempt to fit in. These individuals are often thought to be cleaning people, healthcare workers or people who have a legitimate reason to be in the area.

Officials say you should not hesitate to call police quickly.