× Milwaukee Admirals set first 2 home playoff games

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Thursday, April 13th that the team will play home playoff games on Wednesday, April 26th and, if necessary, Friday April 28th. Both games will be at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals will be the third seed in the Central Division and start their series on the road against either the Grand Rapids Griffins or the Chicago Wolves. The complete first round series schedule will be released as soon as the opponent is known, but it will not be prior to the conclusion of Friday night’s games.

Tickets for the April 26th game are as low as just $8 and are now on sale by logging on to http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive priority seating and discounts off the face value of the tickets. Fans interested in group tickets should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

In addition, ticket packages for the playoffs are currently available. The packages begin at just $120 and include the same seat for every game during the Admirals post-season run. If the team doesn’t play all of the games the excess money can either be refunded or applied to a season tickets for the 2017-18 season.