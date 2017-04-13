× Milwaukee Brewers add 5 new Theme Nights at Miller Park for 2017 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, April 13th an additional five events at Miller Park as part of the Club’s “Theme Nights” for 2017. They include:

Brewers Big Gig Tailgate presented by MillerCoors – Thursday, May 25 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.

Two staples of the Milwaukee Summer are teaming up as the Brewers host the Diamondbacks at Miller Park. For just $35, fans who purchase this special ticket package will receive a Terrace Level ticket as well as a general admission ticket to Summerfest. To top it off, all ticket package holders are invited to a special pregame tailgate at Helfaer Field featuring live music, snacks, a koozie and two complimentary beers provided by MillerCoors.

Pack at the Park – Wednesday, June 21 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:10 p.m.

The Green and Gold Packers and Blue and Gold Brewers will join together for “Pack at the Park” on Wednesday, June 21, when the Crew takes on the Black and Yellow of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans who purchase this ticket package will receive a Packers-themed Brewers hat and will enjoy a night filled with Green and Gold entertainment. The Packers drumline will perform prior to the game and select Packers alumni will be on site for photos. In addition, Packers president Mark Murphy will throw out the first pitch. Terrace Level tickets begin at $20. For diehard fans, the Brewers are offering an exclusive opportunity for a one hour Q&A session with Murphy in the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club as well as all the other perks of Pack at the Park for just $119.

Cerveceros Day presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network –

Saturday, July 1 vs. Miami Marlins, 3:10 p.m.

The Crew will celebrate Hispanic heritage with “Cerveceros Day” at Miller Park on Saturday, July 1 when they host the Miami Marlins. Fans who purchase the Cerveceros Day ticket package will receive a one-of-a-kind Cerveceros Day Tailgate Chair. In addition, fans will enjoy a day devoted to Hispanic heritage, including themed music and in-game promotions. Tickets start at just $26 for seats in the Terrace Box.

Negro Leagues Tribute Night – presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network –

Saturday, August 12 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.

Join the Crew as they pay tribute to the Negro Leagues on Saturday, August 12 when they battle the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers will don Milwaukee Bears jerseys in honor of the team that called the Cream City their home. The team will also honor former Negro League players in a pregame ceremony. Tickets to “Negro Leagues Tribute Night” begin at $24 and ticket package holders will receive commemorative high-top socks. The Crew will also offer a pre-game tailgate at Helfaer Field with food and beverages as part of an additional ticket plan. That plan, which starts at $34, includes a unique opportunity to meet and chat with the Negro League Tribute honorees.

Saturday Night Fever – Saturday September, 23 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Who said disco was dead? Certainly not the Milwaukee Brewers. The Crew will roll back the clock to 1977 as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hit-movie Saturday Night Fever. Fans will dance to the music of the Bee Gees as a Disco Inferno will take over Miller Park. Ticket package holders will receive a limited edition Bill Schroeder Disco Pose Bobblehead. Stop your Jive Talkin’ and head to the ballpark, with tickets beginning at just $35.

In addition to these great theme nights, don’t forget “Beatles Night,” which is coming up next homestand. Details follow:

Beatles Night & Postgame Laser Show presented by Wisconsin Lottery –

Saturday, April 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 6:10 p.m.

“Come Together” for “Beatles Night” as the Brewers look to make it a “Hard Day’s Night” for the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s going to be a British invasion at Miller Park with special in-game features and ballpark music from the Fab Four, a Beatles-themed Postgame Laser Show and a one-of-a-kind Beatles T-shirt for fans who purchase a special Beatles Night ticket package. Packages start at just $22.

IMPORTANT: The only catch is that ticket packages for each night are limited, with each purchase including a ticket to the game and a special promotional item. The promotional items are only available to fans who purchase the Theme Night packages.

For more information and to purchase tickets for any theme night ticket package, fans can call 414-902-4000 or visit brewers.com/themenights.