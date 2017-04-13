× Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m,, the league announced Wednesday night, April 12th.

According to a press release, Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

Fans can take advantage of the Playoff Two Pack offer and get tickets to each of the first two home playoff games for just $55. Playoff strips covering all home games throughout the Bucks’ 2017 playoff run and single game tickets are also available.

Fans can be a part of the action and secure seats by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.

The complete schedule for the First Round of the 2017 playoffs is as follows:

Event Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio

Game 1 Saturday, April 15 Toronto 4:30 p.m. ESPN/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 2 Tuesday, April 18 Toronto 6 p.m. NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 3 Thursday, April 20 Milwaukee 7 p.m. NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 4 Saturday, April 22 Milwaukee 2 p.m. TNT/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 5* Monday, April 24 Toronto 6 p.m. NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 6* Thursday, April 27 Milwaukee TBD TBD/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ

Game 7* Saturday, April 29 Toronto TBD TNT/FOX Sports Wisconsin 620 WTMJ