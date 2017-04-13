Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m,, the league announced Wednesday night, April 12th.

According to a press release, Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

Fans can take advantage of the Playoff Two Pack offer and get tickets to each of the first two home playoff games for just $55. Playoff strips covering all home games throughout the Bucks’ 2017 playoff run and single game tickets are also available.

Fans can be a part of the action and secure seats by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.

The complete schedule for the First Round of the 2017 playoffs is as follows:

Event      Date                      Location       Time (CT)   Television                             Radio      

Game 1     Saturday, April 15        Toronto            4:30 p.m.     ESPN/FOX Sports Wisconsin         620 WTMJ

Game 2     Tuesday, April 18         Toronto            6 p.m.           NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin      620 WTMJ

Game 3     Thursday, April 20        Milwaukee       7 p.m.           NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin      620 WTMJ

Game 4     Saturday, April 22        Milwaukee       2 p.m.           TNT/FOX Sports Wisconsin            620 WTMJ

Game 5*   Monday, April 24         Toronto            6 p.m.           NBA TV/FOX Sports Wisconsin      620 WTMJ

Game 6*   Thursday, April 27        Milwaukee       TBD               TBD/FOX Sports Wisconsin           620 WTMJ

Game 7*   Saturday, April 29        Toronto            TBD               TNT/FOX Sports Wisconsin            620 WTMJ

 