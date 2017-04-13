Parents oblige 3-year-old girl, who wanted a “poop-themed” birthday party

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — If you’re throwing your child a birthday party, chances are it’s going to have a theme. When a three-year-old girl in St. Louis asked her parents for a “poop-themed” party, they couldn’t refuse — and the story has gone viral.

The St. Louis family went all in, with poop-emoji balloons, cookies, cake and costumes.

The parents told the Huffington Post three-year-old Audrey is definitely her own person, and they didn’t mind embracing the weird.

It’s certainly a birthday party she’ll never forget — and if it’s not the funniest birthday theme for a kid ever — it’s easily “number two!”

