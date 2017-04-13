× Police: Driver arrested after 17-year-old bicyclist struck, injured in West Bend

WEST BEND — An 18-year-old Saukville woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that occurred in West Bend Tuesday, April 11th. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman struck a 17-year-old male who was riding his bicycle on North 18th Avenue. The bicyclist attempted to cross W. Washington Street in the crosswalk when a vehicle heading west on West Washington Street failed to yield right-of-way — and struck the bicyclist.

After striking the bicyclist, the driver turned northbound onto North 18th Avenue and drove off without stopping.

The bicyclist sustained minor injury to his leg for which he refused treatment.

An officer located the vehicle and driver shortly after the crash. The officer arrested the Saukville woman for hit & run to pedestrian causing injury and cited her for failure to yield right of way to pedestrian.