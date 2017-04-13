× Reckless homicide charges forwarded against father after 2-month-old baby boy dies in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police have arrested a 34-year-old man after the death of his two-month-old baby boy, which happened Tuesday, April 11th.

Police said around 3:00 p.m., they were called out to a home near 7th Avenue and 47th Street for a baby who did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Life-saving efforts were not successful.

The baby’s father was taken into custody in connection with the death.

Reckless homicide charges are being forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. The baby’s father was expected in court Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.

