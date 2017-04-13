Recognize him? Police release photos of suspect after armed robbery near 26th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning, April 4th near 26th and Lisbon.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., suspects approached a victim, displayed a handgun, and demanded and obtained money from the victim. They then fled the area.

Police have released the below photos of a suspect from this incident — described as a black man, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds with a medium build and light complexion. He was wearing a blue ball cap, a black jacket and blue jeans with white athletic shoes.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.