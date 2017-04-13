The cost of prom: Money lessons teens can learn from budgeting for prom

MILWAUKEE -- Prom is right around the corner -- but parents, that doesn't mean you have to drain your pocketbooks. Financial expert, Nick Foulks of Drake & Associates, joins Real Milwaukee with ways to set a budget for your teen's prom -- and help them stick to it.
About Drake & Associates (website)
Our process takes a comprehensive approach to planning that incorporates your investment and legal needs based upon risk tolerance and goals. As an independent fiduciary firm, we represent our clients rather than any particular company. We deliver objective, unbiased recommendations. Our clients come first.