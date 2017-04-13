UWM’s “Arcadia” moving to The Rep after fire at Peck School of the Arts

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts announced Thursday, April 13th the school’s “Arcadia” production will be moving to the Milwaukee Rep after a fire Saturday night, April 8th that caused an estimated $1 million in damage — and it will open on time, as previously scheduled, despite the fact that nearly everything for the production must be recreated.

In a news release, UWM officials said the play, originally scheduled to run May 3rd through the 7th in UWM’s Mainstage Theatre, will instead be performed in the Stiemke Studio, the second-largest of The Rep’s three theaters — with 200 seats. The play will open as scheduled on May 3rd – requiring students to quickly reimagine scenery, props, costumes, as well as recreate staging, lighting and sound to get rehearsals back on schedule, officials said.

UWM officials said the play’s on-time opening is being made possible by a three-way partnership between UWM’s Peck School of the Arts, The Rep and Shorewood High School, which is providing space for students to work until the Stiemke Studio is available.

“We have received a generous outpouring of support from the community, including this invitation to allow our students access to not only perform in a world-class facility, but the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional theater staff,” said Scott Emmons, dean of the Peck School of the Arts said in the release. “If there was a silver-lining, this would be it. These experiences build more than sets – they build character and strategic and flexible thinking, a skill set that isn’t as easily taught in a classroom.”

Along with the Steimke Studio, UWM officials said The Rep is donating access to dressing rooms, work space, a reception area and use of its lobby and ticketing system. Students will have the opportunity to work with The Rep’s union area heads on the production, as well as UWM faculty members.

UWM officials said the set for “Arcadia” has been redesigned so that a new one can be built in as little as a week. Construction will take place at Shorewood High School, with UWM students working alongside high school students who are building the set for their spring play, “The Secret Garden.” Shorewood High School Principal Tim Kenney said his school, which has had two fires, understands UWM’s loss.

The accidental fire reported about 10:00 p.m. Saturday is believed to have started in the set/scenery shop behind the 500-seat Mainstage Theatre, officials said.

The theater building suffered fire damage, and it and the adjacent music and art buildings have smoke and water damage. The music and art buildings are being cleaned and should reopen next week. The theater building will remain closed until fall.

Along with the art, music and theater buildings, the Peck School operates the Zelazo Center and Kenilworth Square East, which both include performance spaces. It also has classroom and studio space in Mitchell Hall. As a result, most performances this spring will take place in their originally planned locations. A few recitals were moved this week, but “Arcadia,” which involves about 80 students, is the largest production to relocate, officials said.

Tickets for Arcadia can be purchased online HERE, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells St.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to UWM’s Theatre Department to help rebuild and upgrade the Mainstage Theatre.