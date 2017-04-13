“We use cod. Excellent cod:” The local family serving up a fish fry people flock to

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Back in the year 1900's immigrants regularly arrived in America in search of jobs and the taste of a new life. But one specific family came to Milwaukee for jobs, and ended up giving locals a taste of their home land.

Kramp recently stopped by That's Amore in Greenfield -- where people come back time and again for a taste of Italy in the more unexpected dishes. The restaurant, located on the corner of Highway 100 and Edgerton in Greenfield, serves up traditional Italian food in a space with a flare for nostalgia.

For 35 years Antonino Lopipora and his son, Joe, have worked side by side with more members of their family.