Wisconsin Republicans launch new attempt to repeal state’s prevailing wage law

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Wisconsin Republicans have launched a new attempt to repeal the state's prevailing wage law, which sets minimum pay requirements for public construction work. This is drawing familiar battle lines between conservatives and unions.

Two Waukesha County Republicans are introducing the bill to repeal prevailing wage. They say it will help dig the state's road fund out of a huge hole, but not everyone thinks it'll save taxpayers money.

Republicans like Senator Leah Vukmir say the state's prevailing wage law is wasting taxpayer money that could be used to build roads.

"We think that one of the best ways of dealing with some of the inefficiencies is to repeal the prevailing wage," said Vukmir.

The law dates back to the Great Depression, and sets a minimum wage for public construction projects.

Two years ago, the legislature repealed the requirement for projects like the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, which are overseen by local governments.

State projects, like the recently approved $33 million renovation of UWM's Sandburg Hall, still fall under the requirements.

Unions say repealing the law would cut wages and would invite so-called "gypsy contractors" from out of state to bid on Wisconsin projects.

"I really don't know what they're hoping for," said Terry McGowan of the Operating Engineers Local 139.

McGowan said the repeal effort is something pushed by conservative groups like the Koch brothers.

"They are trying to justify something that somebody in Wichita, Kansas is telling them to do, and I believe you know who I'm talking about," said McGowan.

Governor Scott Walker included the repeal in his budget, but lawmakers have stripped that provision and dozens of others out.

Vukmir called the move "disappointing," but said she expects the prevailing wage repeal will pass as a standalone bill.

"We're going to continue working on this, and I think there is a will in the caucus as well," Vukmir said.

Both sides are citing competing studies. One from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance suggests the current law is flawed and is costing taxpayers more. Another, from non-partisan analysts at the Capitol, says that repeal would have uncertain effects and only small savings.