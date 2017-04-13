× Wisconsin Supreme Court justices reelect Roggensack as chief justice

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have reelected Chief Justice Patience Roggensack for another two-year term leading the court.

The court announced Roggensack’s election in a statement Thursday. She was first voted to the top spot after a 2015 constitutional amendment that made the chief justice subject to election rather than seniority.

Roggensack got the role after the court’s conservative majority voted to strip liberal Judge Shirley Abrahamson of it following the rule change.

Roggensack was first elected to serve on the state Supreme Court in 2003 and reelected in 2013. Conservative judges hold a 5-2 majority on the court.