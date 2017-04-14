× 3 people with guns arrested at high school in Appleton

APPLETON — Authorities in Appleton arrested three people who they say came to a high school with guns.

Police Sgt. Dave Lund tells WLUK-TV that an Appleton East High School resource officer at the end of the school day Thursday noticed two people in a hallway who didn’t appear to be students. School staff noticed a vehicle in the parking lot with a third person inside.

Officers who searched the car found two handguns, one of which was loaded. Authorities believe the three people had come to the school to seek retaliation against a student.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody along with 16- and 17-year-old boys.