× Admirals top IceHogs with 6-2 win

Six different players found the back of the net to help guide the Admirals to a 6-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night in the second to last game of the 2016-17 regular season.

Petter Granberg (2a), Trevor Smith (1g-1a), Tyler Moy (2a) and Justin Kirkland (1g-1a) all tallied multi-point nights, while Samuel Girard scored his first professional goal.

While the Admirals earned the win, the still don’t know who they will face in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. That will be decided on Saturday night and either be the Grand Rapids Griffins or the Chicago Wolves.

Freddy Gaudreau gave the Admirals an early 1-0 lead when he connected on his 25th goal of the season at 5:01 of the first. Just eight seconds into the Ads first PP of the game Gaudreau sent a snapper from the top of the right circle that beat Mac Carruth over his shoulder.

Kirkland made it 2-0 when he gathered the rebound of a Adam Payerl shot and had a wide open net for his ninth of the year at 14:41 of the opening frame.

The second period featured five goals in alternating fashion beginning with the first pro goal from Girard 2:42 into the sandwich frame.

Rockford picked up goals by from Nolan Valleau and Luc Snuggerud in the second, goals that the Admirals matched by Matt White and a shorthanded tally from Adam Pardy giving Milwaukee a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Ads Captain Trevor Smith continued the offensive onslaught for Milwaukee when he found the rebound of a Tyler Moy shot and flicked a backhand top shelf to make the lead 6-2.

Marek Mazanec finished the night with 21 saves to earn his 27th win of the season.

The Admirals will wrap up the regular season Saturday night at 6 pm when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.