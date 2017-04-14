× Dept. of Justice drops lawsuit against North Carolina over ‘bathroom bill’

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has filed to dismiss its lawsuit against North Carolina over the state’s so-called bathroom bill.

The decision is in light of a compromise last month that removed a key provision from a North Carolina law — known as House Bill 2 — that required transgender people to use public restrooms that corresponded to the gender on their birth certificates.

