DIY: 10 unique egg decorating ideas for you to try this Easter

MILWAUKEE — Decorating hard-boiled eggs is always a fun Easter tradition! Check out these ten egg-ceptional DIY ideas. Read the brief instructions and click on the links for more information on how to master them.

Cool Whip (a safe alternative to shaving cream):

Spread Cool Whip out onto baking sheet. Drop dots of food coloring over the Cool Whip and use spoon to gently swirl. Make sure not to mix the color too much! Coat eggs with mixture and place them in fridge for 30 minutes. Rinse, pay dry.

Rice Shake:

Start by putting a small amount of rice into a container with a lid along with 6-8 big drops of food coloring — mix with a spoon. Place egg in container and close the lid and SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE! If the color isn’t vibrant enough, add more food coloring. This technique makes for a speckled egg look.

Tie Dye:

Dampen a paper towel with vinegar and lay it out on a flat surface (this may get messy). Add dots of food coloring to the paper towel and it will create a tie dye effect. Place the hard-boiled egg in the middle of the napkin and wrap it up so the paper towel touches every part of the egg. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Oil-marbled eggs:

Pour enough water into a cup to completely submerge an egg. Add in food coloring (more for a darker color). After you have the shade you like, add one tablespoon of cooking oil (vegetable, olive oil, etc.) to the cup. Use a spoon to put the egg into the mixture and swirl it around. Take it out and dry on drying rack — let them dry before you touch them!

Bejeweled:

Dye your Easter eggs, then bejewel them. This is a great mess-free idea for the younger kiddos! Arrange the jewels in whatever pattern or shape you desire.

Galaxy Eggs:

Painting your Easter eggs is the best way to create Galaxy Easter eggs. — watercolors work best. Add some glitter for an added space effect!

Herb Patterns:

Rub vinegar onto the eggs using a paper towel. Place an herb trimming on the front of the egg and arrange it in the position you want to imprint on the egg. Set the egg down with the herb on top. Tie one end of a nylon stocking closed and pull the stocking over the egg. Loosely tie the two ends of the tube together. Soak the egg for 5 minutes, and allow 5 minutes to dry.

Glitter:

Dye your eggs as usual. Choose a design you want and apply glue. Place a sheet of paper under the egg to catch the excess glitter, and sprinkle glitter all over the glue. Allow time for the egg to dry, and continue designing on the other side.

Gilded:

Dye eggs as usual and allow them to dry. Using a sponge, dab Liquid Gilding (found at any craft store) onto your eggs!

Finger Painted:

Dye your eggs a lighter color. Press a finger into a stamp pad and press onto the egg. This is a great technique for little ones as they can let their imagination run wild! Create flower petals, polka dots, creatures, or anything else you’d like! Add details with a fine-tipped permanent marker after fingerprints are dry.