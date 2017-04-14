Drivers take note: Construction, overnight closures expected in the days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Where does the construction stand with the Zoo Interchange? And are you aware of some upcoming overnight closures? Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team to sort it all out for you.

Friday, April 14

I-94 West full closure at 84th Street for bridge deck pour - 10:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

I-41/894 North full closure at Greenfield Avenue for deck pour - 10:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.

I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp closure for sign structure work - 11:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.

I-41 South full closure at the Zoo Interchange for bridge deck pour - 2:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. (Saturday)

Monday, April 17 - Wednesday, April 19

I-94 West full closure at 84th Street for dirt and asphalt work - 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 20