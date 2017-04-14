Future Forecaster: 8-year-old La’Niah Edwards from Grace Lutheran lights up our studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- She's eight years old and ready to be a Future Forecaster! We'd like you to meet La'Niah Edwards who is a third grader at Grace Lutheran School in Menomonee Falls.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE IF YOUR CHILD WOULD LIKE TO BE A FUTURE FORECASTER