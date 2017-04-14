Future Forecaster: 8-year-old La’Niah Edwards from Grace Lutheran lights up our studio

Posted 8:56 am, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10AM, April 14, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- She's eight years old and ready to be a Future Forecaster! We'd like you to meet La'Niah Edwards who is a third grader at Grace Lutheran School in Menomonee Falls.

