MILWAUKEE -- It's April 14th -- or 4-14 (like the area code) -- better known as Milwaukee Day! How can you celebrate all things Milwaukee? Marco Chavez, the assistant general manager at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with some answers.
Here’s how you can make the most of Milwaukee Day 2017
-
Lean, green dinner — and a color-coordinated dessert you can serve up on St. Patrick’s Day
-
Hungry? You can now order food from 70+ Milwaukee restaurants using UberEats!
-
“Remember the music scene:” Melodies and Memories exhibit highlights 200 years of Milwaukee’s music history
-
“How can you not love Milwaukee?” BMO Harris Bradley Center hosts NCAA Tourney games for the last time
-
“I can’t express how grateful we are:” Shorewood family dealing with blood disorder says thank you
-
-
Fyxation Bicycle Co. supports “new” Milwaukee flag with custom bicycle design
-
Poll: How do you feel about Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration?
-
Learning with lures: Milwaukee County offers FREE Ice Fishing Clinics for kids
-
“Tragic:” Victims’ advocates stress help is out there for domestic violence victims after recent murder-suicide
-
Excuses for not exercising: Get rid of your reasons for skipping the gym, but how?
-
-
“A rare occasion:” The Packing House to close doors for 1 DAY ONLY to back the Pack
-
Take the stress our of your celebration: The best ways to handle Valentine’s Day
-
“Unique opportunity:” Pettit Center to host Olympic speedskating trials for 1st time since 1998