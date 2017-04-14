Man who found Joseph Jakubowski describes the fugitive as cordial, says he “felt bad” for him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON COUNTY -- The Wisconsin property owner who found the man who was at the center of an intense manhunt says the fugitive was cordial when he confronted him camping on his farm.

Dozens of federal, state and local officers have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store near Janesville and stole 18 firearms and mailed a threatening manifesto to the White House.

Jakubowski was discovered on farmland in Vernon County late Thursday, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Jeffrey Gorn tells The Associated Press he was driving his four-wheeler on his property when he spotted a man camping.

Gorn says he didn't realize he was the subject of the manhunt. Gorn, a retired high school counselor, says he talked to the man for about an hour and never once felt threatened. He says the man he later learned was Jakubowski was angry with society in general, but never raised his voice.

Gorn returned to his house and called sheriff's officials.