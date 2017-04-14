Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Paul Simon’s oceanfront home in danger of slip sliding away

Posted 11:02 am, April 14, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Paul Simon’s cottage on eastern Long Island is in danger of slip sliding away.

Newsday reports the singer-songwriter’s home in Montauk, New York, is being moved back 80 feet (24.3 meters) from the edge of a bluff.

It’s part of an effort to save the home from erosion.

A geologist consulting on the project, Wendi Goldsmith, says work began in February to temporarily move the one-story cottage a safe distance from the drop-off.

A 50-foot (15.2-meter) buffer of native vegetation will be planted as part of the effort.

Simon’s summer home is about 20 feet (6 meters) from the bluff’s edge, facing the Atlantic Ocean.

He could not be reached for comment.