Paul Simon's oceanfront home in danger of slip sliding away

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Paul Simon’s cottage on eastern Long Island is in danger of slip sliding away.

Newsday reports the singer-songwriter’s home in Montauk, New York, is being moved back 80 feet (24.3 meters) from the edge of a bluff.

It’s part of an effort to save the home from erosion.

A geologist consulting on the project, Wendi Goldsmith, says work began in February to temporarily move the one-story cottage a safe distance from the drop-off.

A 50-foot (15.2-meter) buffer of native vegetation will be planted as part of the effort.

Simon’s summer home is about 20 feet (6 meters) from the bluff’s edge, facing the Atlantic Ocean.

He could not be reached for comment.