“Plants You Can’t Kill:” Help for those who believe they do not have a green thumb

Posted 10:54 am, April 14, 2017, by

Are you one of those people who seems to have a black rather than a green thumb? Local author Stacy Tornio is out with a new book called "Plants You Can't Kill." She joined the Real Milwaukee team on Friday, April 14th.