University of Idaho: Experimental rocket explosion injures 4

Four people were injured when an experimental rocket exploded at the University of Idaho on Thursday night, school officials said.
The victims were testing the rocket in a parking lot next to the school’s steam plant, when it apparently malfunctioned, said Jodi Walker, a campus spokeswoman.
They were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. They “were alert and communicating” with the university’s staff, according to a statement released by the university.
There is no danger to the campus at this time, Walker said.
46.728812 -117.012608