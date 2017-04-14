× Warrants continue to pile up for Jamell Sanford, now wanted for 1st degree sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — The next time you head to the barber, you may want to double-check who’s cutting your hair. According to U.S. Marshals, one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted is a Milwaukee outlaw — a man you could say is running with scissors.

35-year-old Jamell Sanford is known to many as a barber.

“He’s known to frequent certain salons. He is a barber. That was actually where he was identified and where police actually made contact with him and where he took off from police,” the agent working on his case told FOX6.

He may often not use his real name when he is seeking work.

Sanford stands 5’7” tall, weighs 200 pounds and has tattoos on both his right and left shoulders.

He’s wanted for multiple offenses since 2014 that occurred on N. 39th Street near the Washington Park neighborhood.

“Drug dealing. He has a warrant from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s [Office] for felony possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine,” the agent explained.

The most scathing allegation against Sanford happened less than a month ago.

“First degree sexual assault and armed robbery” the agent said.

Not much can be publicly said about the sexual assault charge as the investigation is ongoing.

Sanford’s family is reportedly well aware he’s wanted. If you come across him, you’re asked to use caution as agents considered him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to call: 414-297-3707.