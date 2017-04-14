“We are going to be very cautious:” Officials, church leaders on guard after capture of Jakubowski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX -- People living in communities across Wisconsin are breathing a sign of relief in the wake of the arrest of Joseph Jakubowski. Officials at churches and schools were worried about potential attacks and threats.

A letter signed by someone claiming to be Joseph Jakubowski threatened violence at churches in the Sussex area.

FOX6 News spoke with the Waukesha County Sheriff after Jakkbowski's arrest on Friday morning. He said they will investigate the threat and determine where it come from and who made it.

Meanwhile, church leaders in Sussex are meeting with the Sheriff's Department to discuss safety plans for the weekend. Officials say a typed letter was mailed to a local business through the U.S. Postal Service. It threatened unspecified violence on Easter and to unspecified churches.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department are working with the FBI and other agencies on this. At this point, they say they cannot substantiate the threat or its author. They are trying to figure out if it was from Jakubowski or a copycat. In the meantime, the sheriff said parishioners can expect extra patrols.

"We are continuing to apply the resources we have we are still working with the local churches. We are working with the local community and our position is still pretty much the same that we are going to be very cautious and help the community so they can have a safe weekend," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.

"It was a relief. The sheriff's department was right on top of this, met with us right away and assured us that they would be taking all steps they need to ensure safety and security at all of our churches," said Pastor Tom Kent of Christ Our Savior Church.

Local church leaders had planned to meet at noon Friday regardless of the threat because they have to discuss a joint Good Friday service for the afternoon.

Pastor Kent says now, they will obviously also discuss safety and security throughout the weekend.