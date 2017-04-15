32-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a crash that took place near Appleton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15th.

According to Milwaukee police, a 32-year-old man operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, was struck by a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officials say lifesaving measures were performed on the motorcyclist but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

