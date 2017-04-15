WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe and her new baby courtesy Animal Adventure Park

Celebrate Easter at the Mitchell Park Domes Spring Floral Show

Posted 2:46 pm, April 15, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers -- and this past week has been great for spring-time blooms. FOX6's Evan Peterson visited the Mitchell Park Domes to check out their Spring Floral Show and also got some tips for his garden.