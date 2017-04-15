Gov. Walker’s annual egg hunt goes on as planned

MADISON — Security concerns originally canceled Gov. Scott Walker’s Easter egg hunt but the annual event went on as planned Saturday, April 15th.

Governor Walker said in a statement he was thankful to law enforcement for their work and is glad people don’t have to worry about Easter activities.

The first family welcomed dozens of children and their families to his Maple Bluff mansion to celebrate Easter weekend.

PHOTO GALLERY

“I saw the Easter Bunny and I gave him a hug,” said Abigail McFarland, egg hunt attendee.

In addition to the egg hunt, children could get their faces painted and collect handmade balloon animals.