It’s happening! April the Giraffe is in ACTIVE LABOR at the Animal Adventure Park

NEW YORK — This could be the day! Zookeepers at the Animal Adventure Park in New York State say April the Giraffe is in ACTIVE LABOR.

Zookeepers were excited — and made the announcement on Facebook early Saturday.

The world has been waiting for the birth of April’s baby since the Animal Adventure Park put a web cam in her stall and made it active in March. It’s just a matter of time now.

Below are some things to know about April, courtesy of the Animal Adventure Park: