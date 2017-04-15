It’s happening! April the Giraffe is in ACTIVE LABOR at the Animal Adventure Park

NEW YORK — This could be the day! Zookeepers at the Animal Adventure Park in New York State say April the Giraffe is in ACTIVE LABOR.
Zookeepers were excited — and made the announcement on Facebook early Saturday.
The world has been waiting for the birth of April’s baby since the Animal Adventure Park put a web cam in her stall and made it active in March. It’s just a matter of time now.
Below are some things to know about April, courtesy of the Animal Adventure Park:
- April is 15. This will be her fourth calf. April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn. Oliver, April’s partner is five. This will be his first calf.
- The giraffes have some of the biggest pens in the nation (square foot per animal). Animal Adventure Park takes pride in their indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep the giraffes happy and healthy.
- The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.
- Mom will naturally raise the calf. Weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Animal Adventure Park officials will not rush this process. It is just a documented range of captive weaning.
- Once the calf is born, there will be a contest to name it.