Cleveland police seek suspect who killed man LIVE on Facebook, claimed to have committed other homicides

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man live on Facebook Sunday afternoon, April 16th, WJW is reporting.

According to WJW, the murder happened on East 93rd in Cleveland. Police said the shooter broadcast the deadly shooting live on his social media page and claimed to have committed other homicides. Police are still investigating those claims.

Cleveland police identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. He is 6’1″ tall, weighs 244 pounds and is bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue, and gray or black striped polo shirt. According to police, he is driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous — and police are actively searching for him.

