Couple headed to Costa Rica for honeymoon booted from United flight in Houston

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines issued a new policy that it will now require commuting staff and crew members to check into flights 60 minutes prior to departure. This comes after they forcefully removed a passenger on the plane to give a seat to a commuting crew member.

HOUSTON, Texas — A couple flying to Costa Rica for their wedding later this week were removed from a United Airlines flight in Houston for not following crew instructions.

Passenger Michael Hohl tells Houston television station KHOU (http://bit.ly/2pqIeIa) he and his fiancée moved to empty seats because another passenger was asleep Saturday, April 15th in their ticketed seats. They insisted they complied with a flight attendant to return to their proper seats, but a federal air marshal came aboard the flight and asked they get off. They were rebooked on another flight Sunday.

The airline said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy and wouldn’t move.

United has been under fire for the contentious removal of a doctor from a plane in Chicago last week.