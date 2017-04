× Milwaukee police: 48-year-old man arrested after hours-long standoff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police make an arrest following a standoff near 22nd and Howard on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th.

After several hours, police took a 48-year-old man into custody without incident.

Nobody was hurt.

