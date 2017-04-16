× Parishioners commemorate resurrection of Jesus Christ during Easter services in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY — Dozens celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 16th at St. Monica Parish, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday concludes one of the holiest Christian weeks of the year, which begins with Palm Sunday one week before Easter, and Good Friday, two days before Easter.

Governor Scott Walker offered an Easter blessing to the people of Wisconsin, saying in a statement:

“The Lord has risen indeed …” (Luke 24:34) Whether you are attending Easter services, watching children take part in an egg hunt, or enjoying a spring feast with loved ones, my family would like to wish you a blessed Easter. Easter is a day filled with optimism that our family celebrates all year long. May this renewed hope of life at Easter bring you and your family peace, love, and happiness. Happy Easter and God Bless.”