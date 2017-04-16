“Peace for Change Alliance” hosts “Stop the Violence” rally in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Residents came together in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 15th in an effort to stop the violence.

The group "Peace for Change Alliance" held a rally at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Capitol Drive.

Participants held up signs saying "stop the killing" and "honk for peace."

The "Stop the Violence" rally was in response to rising concerns over violence in neighborhoods. Tracey Dent, the president of the group, said he hopes young people will take notice.

"Letting them know that 'hey, you know, I don't want to harm people no more. I want to be a good youth, good student, whatever and do some positive things in our community,'" Dent said.

Participants said they hope their work will also help adults to steer young people down the right path.