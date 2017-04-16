× Take note: Statewide tests of tornado warning EAS code to happen Thursday, April 20th

MILWAUKEE — In cooperation with Wisconsin Emergency Management, the National Weather Service will conduct two tests of the real Tornado Warning EAS Code, one in the afternoon and a second one in the evening, on Thursday, April 20th. This is all part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The State of Wisconsin has received a waiver from the FCC to use the actual EAS Tornado Warning Code for these statewide tests. If there is a threat of severe weather at the time of the afternoon test, then both the afternoon and evening tests will be postponed until April 21st.

If there is severe weather on April 21, the tests will be cancelled. If the afternoon test runs on April 20th, but the evening test is cancelled due to the threat of severe weather, the evening test will not be rescheduled to the next day – it will just be canceled.

This is the second year a second test is being added in the evening hours to allow families to test their emergency plans.