$7 for 7 Days: Festa Italiana offers a spring ticket deal to this year's fest

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana’s popular $7 for 7 Days Spring Fever Ticket Deal begins on Monday, April 17th.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to purchase their discounted tickets to Italian food, entertainment and fun exclusively online at festaitaliana.com/tickets.

Running for 7 days during April, May and June, attendees can take advantage of the Spring Fever Deal April 17-23, May 15-21 and June 19-25. Advance $10 online tickets are also now on sale through July 20, 2017. General admission is $13 at the gate and children ages 12 and under are admitted free all three days when accompanied by an adult.

Festa Italiana is celebrating its 40th year — and is set to run at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront from July 21 – 23. CLICK HERE for much more information on the festival and entertainment offerings set for 2017.