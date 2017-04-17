× Behind on payments? You could be disconnected, as We Energies moratorium ends

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies heating moratorium officially ended on Monday, April 17th, meaning those who are behind on payments will lose heat and electricity.

Since October 1st, anyone behind on their energy bills could still receive service.

We Energies officials say if you need help catching up on payments, they’re willing to work with you.

“We encourage our customers to give us a call to set up a minimum payment plan with us. Disconnection is the last resort and we really want to make sure that our customers stay connected,” Amy Jahns, We Energies spokeswoman said.

