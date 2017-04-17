× Big winner! One SuperCash! player hits the $350K jackpot in Milwaukee

MADISON — One lucky SuperCash! player matched all six numbers in the April 14th drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

The top prize ticket was purchased at A & I Services near 51st and Howard in Milwaukee.

That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 4, 7, 8, 20, 31 and 33. The Doubler also came in producing six $1,000 winners.

DOUBLER FEATURE: You can double your prize with SuperCash!. Every night when the winning numbers are drawn, the Lottery will conduct a Doubler drawing. If the Lottery draws a Doubler, all prizes, excluding the top prize, will double. The Doubler is a bonus to you. It does not cost extra.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.