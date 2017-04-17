Created by an artist: Get your hands on T-shirts designed for Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE -- From a record printed using real gold, to never-before-seen T-shirt designs -- Summerfest is preparing to go all out in celebration of its 50th this year. You can get your hands on some of the gear -- for a limited time.
Fred Gillich owns the Milwaukee T-shirt brand "Too Much Metal."
"A lot of people will throw up the rock hands. and I thought, 'well, that is not enough,'" Gillich said.
Gillich is the creative mind behind the designs -- and the artist that draws them.
"I have to have a layer of meaning that is just not kitchy and trendy," Gillich said.
Fans of the fest can pick up a souvenir limited edition gold record or choose from 12 new T-shirts -- six designed by Gillich. The items are available at his shop in Milwaukee's Marshall Building for two days only -- Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd -- during Gallery Night in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.
When you walk out of the elevator onto the third floor, there is likely going to be a line in front of the shop. But if you have purchased a shirt online ahead of time, you will be handed an admission ticket guaranteeing you will be able to get inside.
From shirts featuring the iconic Summerfest smiley face to a design of the Summerfest stages in a skyline, Gillich is proud his art will always by part of Summerfest and Milwaukee's history.