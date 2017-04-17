× Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to talk with President Trump about Wisconsin’s milk problem

KENOSHA — Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to talk with President Donald Trump about the problem Wisconsin dairy farmers are having selling their milk.

President Trump is coming to Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha on Tuesday, April 18th to talk about the economy. But Walker said Monday he looks forward to speaking privately with President Trump about a trade issue that’s hurting the state’s dairy farmers.

State and federal officials from Wisconsin have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take action to help dairy farmers hurt by Canada’s decision to impose duties on imports of a product called ultra-filtered milk.

Shipments of ultra-filtered milk, which is used in cheese-making, had been duty free until recently, after Canadian milk producers objected.

Canada’s decision leaves about 75 Wisconsin dairy farmers with no market.

President Trump heads to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s congressional district in Wisconsin facing low approval ratings and in the wake of his failure to fulfill a campaign promise to repeal and replace the federal health care law.

Snap-On Inc. is located in Ryan’s congressional district, but Ryan won’t be there because he’s leading a congressional delegation on an overseas trip this week.

President Trump carried Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes in November, making him the first Republican to carry the state since 1984. A Marquette University Law School poll released in March showed 47 percent of respondents disapproved of the job President Trump was doing as president, while 41 percent approved.