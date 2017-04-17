× Drug Take Back: Have unwanted, unused or expired medications sitting at home?

MILWAUKEE — Do you have unwanted, unused or expired medications sitting at home?

If the answer is YES and you want a way to safely dispose of them, drop them off at the next Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Drug Take Back Day. It takes place on April 29, 2017.

During this take back event, you’ll be able to safely dispose of:

Controlled & uncontrolled substances

Over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Patches

Creams

Non-aerosol sprays

Vials

Pet medications

Unused or expired prescription medications should NEVER be flushed or poured down the drain. These potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances can contribute to the contamination of our water supply if not disposed of properly.

Find a Drug Take Back location near you by using THIS interactive map.