Here it is! Check out the lineup of headliners for the Miller Lite Oasis during Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials unveiled on Monday, April 17th the lineup of headliners slated for the newly renovated Miller Lite Oasis during Summerfest’s 50th. They include:

June 28 10:00 pm Flume June 29 4:00 pm 5:30 pm 10:00 pm The Suburbs Soul Asylum Steve Aoki June 30 8:00 pm 10:00 pm Barnes Courtney Jon Bellion July 1 10:15 pm Bleachers July 2 10:00 pm TBD July 4 9:45 pm Alessia Cara July 5 10:00 pm Kyle July 6 10:00 pm Tegan & Sara July 7 8:00 pm 10:15 pm Vinyl Theatre Walk the Moon July 8 10:15 pm DNCE July 9 10:00 pm Brett Eldredge

Meanwhile, Summerfest and MillerCoors will introduce music fans to the new Miller Lite Oasis during Summerfest’s 50th. The renovation includes a redesigned Miller Lite Oasis stage façade, a new Miller Brew House, video screen upgrades, expanded hospitality areas and a reconfigured marketplace and Summerfest retail store. Another exciting addition is a new Miller Lite Front Row experience where fans can watch their favorite artists perform on the Miller Lite Oasis stage.

All performers and show times are subject to change.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance 2017 – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.