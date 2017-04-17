In Tandem Theatre gets ready to put on its biggest show to date!

MILWAUKEE -- Opening this Friday, you can take a journey across the Atlantic and back in time to 1920s France. In Tandem Theatre is putting on its biggest show to date with "Carnival." FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh offers a preview.
About In Tandem Theatre's production of Carnival (from website)
In 1920s France, Lili is a young and naïve woman who comes to the carnival looking for work. She meets Marco thecharming magician who decides to make her his latest conquest. Lili takes a job working with Paul, the puppeteer, a former dancer who was injured in the war. He falls in love with Lili but his bitterness and anger only serve to push her further into Marco’s arms. A rare gem of a musical that features the beloved “Love Makes The World Go ‘Round” and the toe-tapping “Yum Ticky Ticky Tum Tum”. A unique collaboration with Milwaukee Public Theatre. Best suited for ages 13 and over.