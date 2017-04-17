× $30K cash bond set as Joseph Jakubowski makes initial court appearance in Rock County after capture

ROCK COUNTY — 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski on Monday, April 17th appeared in court in Rock County for the first time after his capture Friday, April 15th in Vernon County. This, after a 10-day, nationwide manhunt for the wanted fugitive — accused of burglarizing a gun store in Janesville, torching his own vehicle, and mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump apparently threatening public officials, schools and churches — before vanishing. Cash bond was set at $30,000 — $10,000 on each of the three charges he faces out of Rock County.

There was a bit of an outburst from Jakubowski in court Monday. After court officials asked whether he understood the charges that have been filed against him, Jakubowski said: “I am not a slave. You cannot tell me what to do.”

A tipster led investigators to a farm in Vernon County Friday, where Jakubowski was taken into custody without incident. In his possession were four handguns, a long gun and ammunition — leaving many stolen weapons unaccounted for, as he is accused of stealing a total of 18 firearms, along with accessories and ammunition from the gun store.

Jakubowski faces the following charges out of Rock County:

Burglary — arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft — Written lease – special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jakubowski out of Rock County on April 11th, on April 4th, around 8:30 p.m., officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “intruder alarm” at Armageddon Supplies on Highway 14 in Janesville. The alarm company indicated a glass break at the front door. A deputy noted glass shards on the ground outside the front entrance. The complaint indicates it was determined that the front window had been broken.

The owner of the business eventually responded, and it was determined that there was no one inside. It was immediately clear, however, that “several long guns and multiple handguns” had been taken.

Prosecutors say Jakubowski was seen on surveillance video outside the store. The complaint says the video shows him using a hammer to break the door’s window. He’s then seen reaching inside, in an attempt to unlock the door, but he wasn’t able to do so as the deadbolt required a key from both the inside and outside. Jakubowski can then be seen “diving headfirst” through the broken window to enter the building.

According to the complaint, Jakubowski was then seen on video inside the store, at one point “scooping up handfuls of handguns” from a glass display case — placing the firearms into a duffel bag, along with “several boxes” of ammunition and various weapon parts and accessories.

Law enforcement found Jakubowski’s burnt vehicle nearby on the night of April 4th — on W. Pennycock Road. They believe that fire was intentionally set.

The criminal complaint notes that on the morning of the burglary, Jakubowski moved out of his sister’s residence. His sister told investigators she located what appeared to be “the draft of an apology letter to a gun shop owner.” In the letter, prosecutors say Jakubowski explained that he wanted to purchase the guns “to protect himself and his family,” but as a felon, he wasn’t allowed to do so. In the letter, prosecutors say Jakubowski “apologized to the owner for the theft, and thanked the owner for protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens.”

An image of Jakubowski taken from a surveillance video at a gas station the day he disappeared adorned billboards on Wisconsin’s interstates and on the road into Janesville during the manhunt, which lasted from April 4th through April 15th.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said Jakubowski threatened to attack schools and public officials in the 161-page manifesto that he mailed to President Trump. Jakubowski spoke of a “revolution” in a video that shows him dropping a package addressed to President Trump in a mailbox.

Janesville Police Chief David said Jakubowski has had several run-ins with law enforcement, mostly for traffic violations, and that he once tried to disarm an officer in 2008. WKOW-TV reported that Jakubowski appeared to urge the officer to shoot him during the altercation, saying "Just (expletive) do it," according to court documents.

It remains unclear exactly what Jakubowski's intentions were. Authorities said his manifesto threatened public officials, churches and schools.

"We are fortunate that whatever his end game was, he wasn't able to complete it," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said.

Another big question: How and when did Jakubowski get to Vernon County? And where are the remaining 13 firearms he's alleged to have stolen from the gun shop?

These three questions haven't yet been answered, as the investigation continues.

"We will be considering additional charges in the future," Justin Tolomeo, FBI special agent in charge said.

"We still have a case to pursue and prosecute," Lee said.

After his arrest, Jakubowski made his first appearance in federal court in Madison. A federal criminal complaint charges him with "knowingly stealing" from Armageddon Supplies -- "a business that is licensed to engage in dealing of firearms, firearms in the licensee's business inventory that had previously been shipped in interstate commerce."

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.