10K times more potent than morphine: Medical examiner confirms Wisconsin's first carfentanil death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed Wisconsin’s first carfentanil death on Monday morning, April 17th.

Officials say carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), carfentanil is a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act and is used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. The lethal dose range for carfentanil in humans is unknown.

More information about fentanyl, carfentanil and other dangerous synthetic opiates can be found at dea.gov.

